High Number Of Opioid Overdoses Reported

The Opioid and Substance Use Notification System has identified an elevated number of opioid overdoses between August 10th and August 16th of 2025.

In total, there were ten opioid overdoses reported amongst Emergency Department visits, five involving fentanyl.

Partners involved in the WECOSS, including the WECHU, Windsor Regional Hospital, Essex Windsor-EMS, Erie Shores Healthcare, and Police Services, continue to monitor this increase and are working to understand more about these reported cases.