Here’s Where Windsor’s Four New Red Light Cameras Are Activated

Four of the ten new red light cameras approved by City Council will officially begin live operation starting this Monday, August 18th, 2025, at 12:01am

The newly activated camera intersections are as follows:

Lauzon Parkway and Forest Glade Drive

Northwood Street and Dominion Boulevard

Central Avenue and Temple Drive

Tecumseh Road East and Jefferson Boulevard

These cameras are part of a broader initiative to improve safety for all road users, including pedestrians, cyclists, and all types of motorists.

The remaining six red light camera locations will be commissioned over the next four to six weeks.

Those new intersections are:

Provincial Road at Walker Road

Lauzon Parkway at Forest Glade Drive

Labelle Street at Dominion Boulevard

Tecumseh Road East at Pillette Road

Lauzon Line at Lauzon Parkway

Wyandotte Street West at Crawford Avenue

“We are taking a proactive step toward making Windsor’s roads safer,” said David Simpson, Commissioner of Infrastructure Services and City Engineer. “Red light cameras are a proven tool that helps prevent collisions, supporting our Vision Zero aspirations to reduce traffic-related injuries and fatalities.”