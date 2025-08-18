Here Is A Look At The Transit Windsor Route Changes

Transit Windsor is set to begin new route and service changes on August 31st, 2025. The changes reflect the addition of 20,000 new service hours and the elimination of the high school extras and tunnel bus service.

The last day of service for the regular Tunnel route will be on Saturday, August 30th, 2025. The Special Events service will remain in effect until December 20th, 202 5 as needed.

Two open houses will be held this week at the Windsor International Transit Terminal on Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:00am to 3:00pm.

Key service changes include:

New Routes:

Route 250 (Rhodes/Twin Oaks/ NextStar Industrial)

Route 315 (formerly Parent 14) – Route extension

Route 205 (formerly Dougall 6) – Route extension

New Route Names:

Route 240 (formerly South Windsor 7)

Route 135 (formerly Walkerville 8)

Introducing Sunday service on:

Route 240 (formerly South Windsor 7)

Route 315 (formerly Parent 14)

Increased Frequency:

Route 240 (formerly South Windsor 7) – Increased frequency from every 50 minutes to every 30 minutes on Saturdays

Route 205 (formerly Dougall 6) – Increased frequency from every 40-to-70 minutes to every 30-to-45 minutes on the weekends

Route 135 (formerly Walkerville 8) – Increased frequency from every 70 minutes to every 40 minutes during weekday evenings and weekends

Reducing wait times across high-demand corridors on weekdays: