Health Support Services Expanding To More Catholic High Schools

A pilot project designed to improve student health and well-being by providing direct, in-school mental health services and basic medical support will be expanded to include a total of three Catholic schools this September.

The Youth Mobile Clinic was launched as a pilot project at F.J. Brennan Catholic High School towards the end of the last school year and based on its success, the same services will be offered beginning in September at Assumption College Catholic High School and Cardinal Carter

Catholic Secondary School.

The Youth Mobile Clinic functions by locating social workers and registered practical nurses right in the school in a convenient location where students can drop in for confidential, one-on-one support without an appointment. The initiative is Funded by Ontario Health’s Locally Driven Collaborative Projects program fund, which flows through the Windsor-Essex branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association.

“The Youth Mobile Clinic brings care directly to young people where they need it most,” said Andrew Dowie, MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh. “Our government is proud to support local initiatives that put student well-being first and build healthier futures across Windsor-Essex and

throughout Ontario.”