Harrow Resident Celebrates $1 Million Encore Win
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday August 27th, 2025, 2:41pm
Mark Keltika of Harrow matched all seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the June 14, 2025 LOTTO 6/49 draw to win $1 million.
Keltika, an electrician, has been buying lottery tickets with OLG since he was old enough to do so. An occasional player, his game of choice is LOTTO 6/49. He uses OLG’s Quick Pick feature to make his selections and likes to add ENCORE to his tickets.
“It was the morning of Father’s Day when I checked my ticket at the breakfast table, and boom — I couldn’t believe it! The most I’d ever won before was $50,” he said. “My wife was making breakfast behind me at the time, and she was in disbelief as well!’
With his winnings, he plans to take care of his finances, enjoy a mortgage-free life, and prepare for a comfortable retirement.
Comment With Facebook