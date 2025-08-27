Harrow Resident Celebrates $1 Million Encore Win

Mark Keltika of Harrow matched all seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the June 14, 2025 LOTTO 6/49 draw to win $1 million.

Keltika, an electrician, has been buying lottery tickets with OLG since he was old enough to do so. An occasional player, his game of choice is LOTTO 6/49. He uses OLG’s Quick Pick feature to make his selections and likes to add ENCORE to his tickets.

“It was the morning of Father’s Day when I checked my ticket at the breakfast table, and boom — I couldn’t believe it! The most I’d ever won before was $50,” he said. “My wife was making breakfast behind me at the time, and she was in disbelief as well!’

With his winnings, he plans to take care of his finances, enjoy a mortgage-free life, and prepare for a comfortable retirement.