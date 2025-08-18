Harrow Beer Store To Close

The Beer Store has announced more closures in Ontario, including one in Harrow.

The store located at King Street West will close at the end of business on October 19th.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

“Where we sell beer and collect empties in Ontario is changing. The Beer Store is modernizing to meet the changing marketplace, and unfortunately, this means making the hard decision to close retail locations. We know this is difficult news for customers and employees,” said Ozzie Ahmed, Vice President Retail, TBS. “As The Beer Store modernizes, our locations will continue to provide friendly customer service and a deposit return system that gets consumers their money back.”

Dozens of Beer Stores have been closing in Ontario all year. Locally, on July 6th, the Beer Store locations in downtown Windsor at 790 Goyeau Street and the west Windsor one at 1780 College Avenue closed.