Habitat For Humanity Windsor-Essex Expands Income Eligibility To Serve 18 More Families In 2026

Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex is expanding its income eligibility criteria to help more local families become homeowners. Effective immediately, families with a total household income of up to $135,000 are encouraged to apply for Habitat’s affordable homeownership program.

In 2026, Habitat Windsor-Essex plans to build 18 new homes and is actively seeking qualified applicants.

The decision to raise the upper income threshold reflects the growing housing affordability crisis in Windsor-Essex. According to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors, the average home price in Windsor reached $568,000 in June 2025. Based on current lending rules, a family would need a household income of approximately $142,000 to qualify for a traditional mortgage—putting homeownership out of reach for many hardworking families.

“We’re seeing more and more families who are working full-time, and still unable to afford a safe place to call home,” said Fiona Coughlin, CEO of Habitat Windsor-Essex. “These are nurses, tradespeople, educators—people who are part of our community but are slipping through the cracks.”

Habitat’s updated criteria no longer include a strict maximum income limit. Instead, eligibility is now based on “core housing need”, which includes factors such as:

Paying more than 30% of household income on rent

Living in overcrowded conditions

Residing in housing that is unsafe, unhealthy, or in disrepair

Families must also be able to afford Habitat’s unique geared-to-income mortgage, which covers the down payment and ensures that no more than 30% of the family’s income goes toward housing costs.

Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex will be holding an information session regarding this program expansion for those interested in homeownership opportunities on Wednesday August 27th, 2025 at the Libro Credit Union Branch in Amherstburg.

As seating is limited, registration is required. Please register your attendance at habitatwindsor.org