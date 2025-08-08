NEWS >

Windsor-Essex

Greater Windsor Concert Band Presents Swingin’ The Park

Friday August 8th, 2025, 10:00am

The Greater Windsor Concert Band Swingin’ The Park — Jazz, Funk & Feel-Good Vibes this Sunday August 10th.

From smooth serenades to high-octane horns, this concert’s got everything: Duke Ellington. Maynard Ferguson. Louis Armstrong. Big Bad Voodoo Daddy. Plus island vibes, Latin sizzle, and a touch of soul.

The free event takes place in Reaume Park at 7:00pm.

