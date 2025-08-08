Greater Windsor Concert Band Presents Swingin’ The Park
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday August 8th, 2025, 10:00am
The Greater Windsor Concert Band Swingin’ The Park — Jazz, Funk & Feel-Good Vibes this Sunday August 10th.
From smooth serenades to high-octane horns, this concert’s got everything: Duke Ellington. Maynard Ferguson. Louis Armstrong. Big Bad Voodoo Daddy. Plus island vibes, Latin sizzle, and a touch of soul.
The free event takes place in Reaume Park at 7:00pm.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook