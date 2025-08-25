Grammy Nominated Country Trio Midland Takes The Colosseum Stage

Grammy nominated Country music trio Midland visits Caesars Windsor for a night of Country hits on Thursday, December 11th.

Midland is comprised of lead singer Mark Wystrach, bassist/vocalist Cameron Duddy, and guitarist/vocalist Jess Carson. The group has sought to reintroduce the Western plains, Laurel Canyon-cum-Bakersfield, and Lone Star honky tonks to Country music since coming together at a friend’s wedding over common influences and the need for a return to this sort of post-Urban Cowboy Country.

Their five-time Platinum hit “Drinkin’ Problem” set the stage for their critically acclaimed On The Rocks and Number One Billboard Top Country Albums debut Let It Roll to unite classic Country fans and media, including Entertainment Weekly, GQ, The Washington Post, Vogue, Esquire, Variety, Rolling Stone, and NPR. Based in Dripping Springs, Texas, the trio of songwriters who developed their sound at Tornillo, Texas’ storied Sonic Ranc,h have been building a following that’s sold-out the Houston Rodeo and Livestock Show, packed a multiple-night stand at Ft. Worth’s iconic Billy Bob’s and re-opened North Hollywood’s legendary Palomino Club for one night only.

Bringing listeners a resurgence of their thick harmonies, sad melodies, tart lyrics, and steel guitar with their critically acclaimed Dave Cobb-produced album Barely Blue (Big Machine Records), the retro-Nuevo trio has grown from bar band to an in-demand headliner. Their new track “Glass Half Empty” is out now, and “I Wish You Would,” their duet with Mackenzie Carpenter, is currently climbing the charts at Country Radio.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 29th, at 10:00am online.