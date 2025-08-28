“Gordon Commons” Will Add More Housing Options To UWindsor Campus

The University of Windsor will be adding affordable apartment-style suites to campus with a plan to redevelop Residence Hall West.

With accommodations tailored to graduate students, law and education (second entry) students, and students with families, the building is expected to feature approximately 200 beds in fully furnished studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom suites with full kitchens and competitive rents and will increase campus bed capacity by 19%.

“Housing is foundational to student success. This project is a response to the critical housing shortage and a strategic investment in the future of the University and our region,” said Gillian Heisz, vice-president, finance and operations. “We are creating inclusive, year-round living spaces that reflect the realities of today’s learners who may be facing limited housing options. This initiative reflects our commitment to social impact, environmental sustainability, and community integration, ensuring our infrastructure works harder and smarter for all who call UWindsor home.”

Located on Huron Church Road between Wyandotte Street and University Avenue, the building will be transformed through a unique public-private partnership model with Tilbury Properties, a real estate investment and development company with a focus on purpose-built student accommodation. Tilbury Properties was selected by the University as the preferred proponent following a competitive public procurement process. The University and Tilbury Properties are entering the final stages of due diligence, following which public information sessions will be held for the campus community.

Originally built in the 1960s, the building was formerly called Macdonald Hall before taking on the temporary name of Residence Hall West in 2021. The building closed its doors in 2020, and was going to be the new home of the Health Unit, but those plans were cancelled.

Once redevelopment is complete, the building will be renamed “Gordon Commons” after the University’s seventh President and Vice-Chancellor, Robert Gordon, who will retire from the University at the end of August.

“This renaming recognizes the lasting impact of Dr. Gordon’s vision for, and unwavering commitment to, student housing during his tenure as President,” said Tilbury Properties Partner, Michael Kaye. “This project is a testament to what’s possible when we work together to reimagine university infrastructure not just as student housing, but as a catalyst for transformation across the campus and broader community.”

The project recently received a Quality and Productivity Award from CAUBO, a non-profit professional organization representing the chief administrative and financial officers at more than 100 universities and affiliated colleges in Canada.

Following the completion of due diligence steps, construction is tentatively expected to begin in 2026, with the occupancy planned for the 2027/28 academic year.