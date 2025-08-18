Glengarry Safety Initiative Cuts Crime In First Year Police Say

One year after the Windsor Police Service launched a public safety initiative in the Glengarry neighbourhood, crime in the area has dropped significantly Windsor Police say.

In August 2024, Windsor Police launched this initiative in response to ongoing concerns from residents and the Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation regarding crime and disorder in the 300 and 400 blocks of Glengarry Avenue.

Over the past year, Windsor Police Service teams – including City Centre Patrol, Problem-Oriented Policing Unit, Nurse Police Team (a partnership with Windsor Regional Hospital), and Crisis Response Team (a partnership with Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare) – have maintained an active and sustained presence in the neighbourhood. Operating from a dedicated office space at 333 Glengarry Avenue, officers have worked closely with WECHC, Family Services Windsor-Essex, the Canadian Mental Health Association, and other community partners to address issues related to mental health, substance use, and social disorder.

This coordinated approach has seen positive year-over-year improvements:

Crimes against persons decreased by 38%

Crimes against property decreased by 45%

Drug crimes decreased by 63%

Calls for service decreased by 14%

Total arrests increased by 33%

Proactive enforcement drove a 162% increase in Criminal Code offences, mostly related to court release violations, including (but not limited to) bail compliance and probation violations.

“This initiative is an example where collaboration and integration between public service delivery providers can deliver significant results,” said Chief Jason Bellaire. “Policing is essential in any community safety framework, but it is our health and human services partners who have a front-and-centre role in these strategies. The Windsor Police Service is grateful to have these local partnerships and remains committed to building on this momentum toward sustained safety and stability in the neighbourhood.”