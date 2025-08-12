Girardot Street Milling And Paving Work Starts Wednesday
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday August 12th, 2025, 9:00am
Girardot Street will be closed between Brock Street and Felix Avenue for milling and paving work. Local traffic only. Flag persons will be on site.
The work will take place from 7:00am to 7:00pm from Wednesday, August 13th, to Friday, August 15th, 2025 (weather permitting)
