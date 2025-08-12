Windsor-Essex

Girardot Street Milling And Paving Work Starts Wednesday

Tuesday August 12th, 2025, 9:00am

Construction
Girardot Street will be closed between Brock Street and Felix Avenue for milling and paving work. Local traffic only. Flag persons will be on site.

The work will take place from 7:00am to 7:00pm from Wednesday, August 13th, to Friday, August 15th, 2025 (weather permitting)

