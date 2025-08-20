Four Teens Arrested For Kidnapping And Extortion

Windsor Police have arrested four teenagers in connection with a kidnapping and extortion incident earlier this month.

Police say that shortly after midnight on August 11th, 2025, a male was walking in the 500 block of St. Joseph Street when he was confronted by four suspects in a stolen 2012 Subaru Legacy. Armed with a handgun and a machete, the suspects threatened the victim and forced him into the vehicle.

The victim was held against his will for roughly two hours, during which he was repeatedly assaulted and threatened with weapons. At one point, the suspects drove to a convenience store in the 300 block of Mill Street, pressed a machete to the victim’s stomach, and ordered him to steal alcohol. After complying, the victim was further assaulted and sprayed with a noxious substance before eventually escaping at a nearby park.

Following an investigation by the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit, arrest warrants were issued for four youth suspects.

On August 14th, the OPP-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad arrested a 15-year-old male in the 900 block of Howard Avenue.

The following morning, officers arrested a 17-year-old male at a residence in the 800 block of Gladstone Avenue.

Shortly before 3:00pm on August 19th, the ROPE Squad located and arrested the remaining two suspects, both 15-year-old males, in the 90 block of Pine Street in Chatham.

All four suspects have been charged with:

Kidnapping

Extortion

Forcible confinemen

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Failure to comply with a YCJA sentence (x 2)

The 17-year-old male is also charged with assault with a weapon.

One of the 15-year-old males is also charged with assault with a weapon (x 2), wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence, and a third count of failure to comply with a YCJA sentence.

Another of the 15-year-old males is also charged with wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the identities of the accused cannot be released publicly.

The stolen Subaru Legacy was later recovered by officers on Lillian Avenue, just north of Erie Street East.