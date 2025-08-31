NEWS >

Windsor-Essex

First Move In Weekend At New UWindsor Rodzik Hall

Sunday August 31st, 2025, 10:51am

City News
Students and parents were lined up Sunday morning to move into the new UWindsor student residence known as Rodzik Hall.

Located at the intersection of Sunset Avenue and Wyandotte Street West, the six-storey residence will become the University’s fourth residence hall, offering 238 units with a total of 452 beds.

In addition to its modern living spaces, the building will boast extensive communal areas, including six community lounges, a house lounge, and a shared laundry facility.

The residence will also feature a spacious 13,770-square-foot dining hall that will offer a variety of restaurant options, including a Global Fresh Market and a coffee shop. It is expected to open later this fall.

