First Local Human Case Of West Nile Virus Reported For 2025

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has reported its first human case of West Nile virus this year.

“West Nile Virus is an infection transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito,” the Health Unit said in a statement. “This positive human case is a reminder for Windsor and Essex County residents to continue to protect themselves.”

The Health Unit says most people with West Nile never develop symptoms and will not know that they have infection with the virus. Symptoms usually start to show between 2-14 days after a person is bitten by an infected mosquito. They can include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, body aches, skin rash, and swollen lymph glands. They that while West Nile can infect people of all ages, people over the age of 50 and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe disease.

“It is important for everyone to eliminate any standing water around their property and take personal protective measures to avoid mosquito bites even as we approach the cooler fall months”, said Dr. Aloosh, Medical Officer of Health, Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.