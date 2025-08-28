Windsor-Essex

Fire In Downtown Windsor

Thursday August 28th, 2025, 1:37pm

Fires
0
0


A fire in downtown Windsor is under investigation.

It broke out on Chatham Street East just after 9:00am.

Natural gas was turned off to building along with power.

The fire-investigator on scene has called for assistance from the Windsor Police arson investigators.

