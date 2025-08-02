Farm, Fiesta & Wellness: Amherstburg’s Summer Send-Off
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday August 2nd, 2025, 4:52pm
As we head into August, Amherstburg is planning three unforgettable fun weekends. From farm life to Latin flair and relaxing self-care, there’s something for everyone to enjoy as they wrap up the season of Open Air Weekends.
Farm Fest – August 15th to 17th
- Celebrate rural roots with a weekend of agriculture featuring live music, a peach & cherry pie contest, interactive agricultural displays, vendors, and appearances by live animals, including the majestic Clydesdale horses. A great way for families to experience the charm of farm life right in the downtown core.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Latin Fest – August 22nd to 24th
- Spice things up with the sights, sounds, and tastes of Latin culture. Enjoy live performances, cultural dancing, vendors, and non-stop entertainment all weekend long. Don’t miss the Tallbeat Stilt Drumming Troupe march through the event, as well as headlining band Sabor Latino on the Clock Tower Stage downtown.
Rest & Relax Weekend – August 29th to 31st
- Take a breather before the back-to-school hustle. This wellness focused weekend invites visitors to enjoy self-care workshops, calming vendors, yoga sessions, and more. This weekend is in partnership with Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island.
All event weekends take place in the heart of downtown Amherstburg within the Open Air Weekends footprint along Richmond Street, Dalhousie Street, and Murray Street.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook