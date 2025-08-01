Family Services Windsor-Essex Receives Ontario Trillium Foundation Grant

Family Services Windsor-Essex received a $34,500 Seed grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF), which helped strengthen FSWE’s Voluntary Trusteeship Program, which supports individuals navigating financial hardship.

“This investment from the Ontario Trillium Foundation will empower Family Services Windsor-Essex to deliver more efficient and meaningful support to individuals facing financial hardship,” said Andrew Dowie, MPP for Windsor–Tecumseh. “By strengthening the Trusteeship Program, we are not just offering assistance, but building a foundation of stability and resilience for individuals and families across our community.”

With the grant, they were able to successfully migrate their operations to QuickBooks Online, streamlining internal financial processes and improving service delivery. This investment in digital infrastructure has resulted in greater efficiency for staff and faster, more responsive support for approximately 450 individuals annually in the Trusteeship Program.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The Trusteeship Program is part of FSWE’s broader suite of financial empowerment services, which reach more than 4,000 people each year across Windsor and Essex County. FSWE is a nonprofit agency dedicated to supporting mental health and financial well-being through trauma-informed and equity-based services. Learn more about the Trusteeship Program and other services at fswe.ca.

“This investment from the Ontario Trillium Foundation has enabled us to modernize our systems and enhance how we serve the community,” said Ciara Holmes, Acting Executive Director of FSWE. “We are now better equipped to help people build stability and resilience in their lives.”