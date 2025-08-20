Essex Wants Your Input On The 2026 Budget

The Town of Essex is inviting residents and business owners to help shape the 2026 Municipal Budget.

The town has launched a new interactive budget tool that allows users to create their own draft budget by allocating funds to capital initiatives they believe are important to the community’s growth and prosperity. Participants can prioritize key spending areas and submit feedback that will help guide Council and Administration in making informed decisions for the upcoming budget.

Residents and business owners are encouraged to provide input on the following areas:

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Community Programming & Recreation Facilities

Emergency Response & Preparedness

Flood Prevention

Housing & Commercial Development

Modernization, Sustainability & Accessibility

Parks & Trials

Road Repairs

Sidewalks, Parking & Pedestrian Services

To get involved, visit www.essex.ca/BudgetInput. Deadline for submission is Friday, October 10, 2025.

As part of the budget engagement process, the Town is also hosting events where community members can meet with Town Directors to learn how the budget impacts various departments—including Infrastructure, Community Services, Development Services, and Corporate Services. In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a budget exercise, allowing them to highlight their top three priorities for the 2026 budget. These sessions provide an opportunity to ask questions, offer feedback, and gain insight into the budgeting process. The open house style sessions will be held on the following dates:

Tuesday, September 23rd, from 4:30p to 6:30pm, Shaheen Room at the Essex Arena

Thursday, October 2nd, from 4:30pm to 6:30pm, Community Room at the Harrow Arena

“Community engagement is a top priority for us, and we’re thrilled to offer this opportunity for residents to help shape our Town’s future,” said Sherry Bondy, Mayor of the Town of Essex. “Your input matters, and we encourage everyone to participate and have their voice heard.”