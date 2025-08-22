Drug Bust In Essex

OPP have charged one person following the execution of a warrant in Essex.

On Thursday August 14th, 2025, members of the Essex County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit, OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), and Essex OPP uniform members, executed a search warrant at an address in the 100 block of Talbot Street North in the Town of Essex.

Police seized quantities of illicit drugs including cocaine, drug trafficking paraphernalia and a prohibited weapon. Total value of drugs, property and cash seized approximately $14,500.00.

A 39-year-old from Essex was arrested and charged with: