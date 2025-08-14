Windsor-Essex

Dropped On Drouillard Takes Place Saturday

Thursday August 14th, 2025, 2:47pm

Dropped on Drouillard Windsor’s only all-day urban street and culture festival, in the heart of Ford City on Drouillard Road takes place this Saturday from 11:00am to 10:00pm.

This festival features live art, food, drink, live music, car show, skateboarding and plenty of local vendors.

It takes place on Drouillard Road between Trenton Street and Richmond Street including some of Whelpton Street.

