Driver Sustains Life-Threatening Injuries In East Windsor Collision

Windsor Police is investigating a two-vehicle collision in which a driver sustained life-threatening injuries.

Police say it happened around 10:30am Friday in the 9700 block of Tecumseh Road East between a brown SUV and a silver minivan.

The driver of the SUV was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the driver of the minivan sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was also transported to the hospital.

The area was closed to traffic for several hours while the Windsor Police Traffic Reconstruction Unit conducted an investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has information or video footage of the incident, is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-945-9645 ext. 8803. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.