Driver Charged With Impaired Driving After Fleeing Crash

Windsor Police arrested a 39-year-old woman for impaired driving after she fled the scene of a collision.

Police say that just before 11:30pm on August 16th, 2025, officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision in the area of McDougall Street and Giles Boulevard East. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle with rear-end damage and learned the second driver had left the scene.

With the help of witnesses, officers located the second vehicle a short time later as it pulled into a residence in the 1000 block of Wellington Avenue. The driver was taken into custody for failing to remain at the scene. While speaking with her, officers detected a strong odour of alcohol and other signs of impairment. She was transported to police headquarters, where she failed a breath test.

She has been charged with impaired operation of a conveyance with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit, failure to remain at the scene of a collision and careless driving.

No physical injuries were reported as a result of the collision.