Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Driver Busted Going 155 km/h In An 80 km/h Zone

Sunday August 31st, 2025, 2:13pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

OPP photo

One driver is looking for other ways to get around this Labour Day weekend after being busted by the OPP for speeding.

Police say they pulled over a 25-year-old male driver from Windsor on EC Row at Matchette, for driving 155 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

He now faces a stunt driving charge for excessive speed, which includes a 30-day licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message