Driver Busted Going 155 km/h In An 80 km/h Zone

One driver is looking for other ways to get around this Labour Day weekend after being busted by the OPP for speeding.

Police say they pulled over a 25-year-old male driver from Windsor on EC Row at Matchette, for driving 155 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

He now faces a stunt driving charge for excessive speed, which includes a 30-day licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.