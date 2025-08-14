Convicted Murderer Arrested For Impaired Driving, Parole Violation After Driving Onto Another Vehicle

A 69-year-old man with a past conviction for second-degree murder has been arrested after allegedly driving impaired and violating the conditions of his parole.

Police say that shortly after 7:30pm on August 12th, 2025, officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision near Tecumseh Road East and Lincoln Road. They arrived to find a black SUV with its front passenger side resting atop the hood and windshield of a parked vehicle.

When speaking with the driver, officers detected a strong smell of alcohol and other signs of impairment.

Further investigation revealed that the suspect was under strict parole conditions prohibiting alcohol consumption, stemming from his 1992 conviction for second-degree murder.

He was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a conveyance, exceed blood alcohol concentration and failure to comply with a release order.