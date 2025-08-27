NEWS >

Construction Continues On St. Rose Stormwater Pumping Station

Wednesday August 27th, 2025, 9:00am

City News
Work continues on the new St. Rose Stormwater Pumping Station located at St. Rose Beach Park.

The new stormwater pumping station will be situated almost entirely below grade and centralized within the eastern portion of the park site. The facility will include an above-grade electrical building and emergency back-up generator situated in the south-west corner of the park site to maintain the openness of the site.

The generator will include an architectural enclosure for sound mitigation and aesthetics, blending the facility with the area’s existing residential features.

Construction is expected to be completed in Fall 2026.

