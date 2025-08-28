Community Celebration And Fireworks Planned For Optimist Memorial Park Saturday
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday August 28th, 2025, 10:00am
The Optimist Club of South Windsor is inviting the community to come together for the grand finale of the Picnic in the Park Series Food Drive on Saturday, August 30th at Optimist Memorial Park.
The evening kicks off at 5:00pm with family-friendly entertainment, a free BBQ, live performances, vendors, and community activities. The celebration will close with a spectacular fireworks show at 9:00pm.
The final stop in the Picnic in the Park Food Drive Series also doubles as a chance to give back. Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations to support Drouillard Place and Matthew House Windsor.
Over 20 local vendors and artisans will be on site, including Manuela’s Mary Kay, Spruce It Up Renovations, Nativ3D, Lemon Theory, Grab Charm, Twin Mama Crafts, Drizzled Treats, Beaded by Hedder, The Plush Pudu, María María Art, and many more.
Highlights include:
- Free BBQ (while supplies last)
- Peculiar Pirate Paul – magic show, balloon twisting, family entertainment
- Fancy Pants Parties – face painting & glitter tattoo
- Safe Haven Farmstead & Rescue – petting zoo
- Irish Dance Show
- Muay Thai Honey Badger – live exhibition performance
- Border City Boxing Club – live exhibition performance
- Free Portraits in the Park by Aleksandar Media Imaging (Zoran Kljajic)
- First Responders Meet & Greet
- Kids’ character appearances and more surprises
