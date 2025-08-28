Community Celebration And Fireworks Planned For Optimist Memorial Park Saturday

The Optimist Club of South Windsor is inviting the community to come together for the grand finale of the Picnic in the Park Series Food Drive on Saturday, August 30th at Optimist Memorial Park.

The evening kicks off at 5:00pm with family-friendly entertainment, a free BBQ, live performances, vendors, and community activities. The celebration will close with a spectacular fireworks show at 9:00pm.

The final stop in the Picnic in the Park Food Drive Series also doubles as a chance to give back. Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations to support Drouillard Place and Matthew House Windsor.

Over 20 local vendors and artisans will be on site, including Manuela’s Mary Kay, Spruce It Up Renovations, Nativ3D, Lemon Theory, Grab Charm, Twin Mama Crafts, Drizzled Treats, Beaded by Hedder, The Plush Pudu, María María Art, and many more.

Highlights include: