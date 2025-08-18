Windsor-Essex

ClothingWorks Annual Winter Coat Drive Underway

Monday August 18th, 2025, 8:04am

Charity
The annual winter coats and cold-weather accessories drive for the ClothingWorks program from Goodwill Industries is underway.

Donors can drop off new or gently used winter coats, hats, mittens, gloves, and sweaters at their local Goodwill Donation Centre. All donation boxes or bags should be labelled “ClothingWorks.”

They can be dropped off at the McDougall Goodwill Donation Centre and the Tecumseh Goodwill Donation Centre until October 3rd. The donated items will be distributed to community members for free at giveaway events in October.

In 2024, ClothingWorks by Goodwill collected and distributed over 3300 winter coats and accessories to community members in need.

