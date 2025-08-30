City Outdoor Pools Close Sunday
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday August 30th, 2025, 10:04am
The City of Windsor outdoor pools will close for this season on Sunday.
City splash pads will remain open until the long weekend in October.
Lanspeary Pool will be open Monday during Labour Day celebrations for free swimming.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
To find the hours for the final weekend of summer, click here.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook