City Outdoor Pools Close Sunday

Saturday August 30th, 2025, 10:04am

City News
The City of Windsor outdoor pools will close for this season on Sunday.

City splash pads will remain open until the long weekend in October.

Lanspeary Pool will be open Monday during Labour Day celebrations for free swimming.

To find the hours for the final weekend of summer, click here.

