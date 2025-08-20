City Needs Help Bathing Elephants

The City of Windsor is looking for help to give the riverfront family of elephants a bath.

Tembo Wash Day is a beloved, family-friendly event where the community comes together to help give Tembo and her baby elephants their annual bath. Warm, soapy water and all the supplies will be provided by the Windsor Sculpture Park Conservation and Preservation Team.

It happens on Saturday, August 23rd, 2025, from 10:00am to 2:00pm.

The festivities will begin with a special performance by Matthew Romain, Laughtertainer, at 10:00am. A consummate entertainer, puppeteer, and musician, Romain will delight audiences with a unique and engaging performance in the scenic waterfront sculpture park.

A treasured gem of the park, Tembo by artist Derrick Stephan Hudson depicts a majestic African elephant guiding her two babies. Tembo is the Swahili word for “elephant.” The three elephants, cast in bronze, reflect the strength and loyalty of a mother caring for her children. The massive mother elephant stands solidly, guiding her youngsters with protection and care.