Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

City Introduces New One-Way Trash Cans Downtown

Thursday August 7th, 2025, 11:35am

City News
0
0

The City of Windsor has introduced new tmetroSTOR RCF-Series trash cans in downtown Windsor.

The metroSTOR RCF-Series enclosures are sleek, street-level stations engineered for high-traffic urban environments. Their secure, one-way deposit system ensures that once waste is placed inside, it stays contained — helping to manage litter and maintain a cleaner streetscape.

Installation will begin in August in downtown Windsor, with the pilot focused within the downtown core to help combat litter and debris, and as part of the STC initiative.

“We’re excited for the deployment of these secure metroSTOR bins throughout our downtown. With their secure-access design, they help prevent tampering and misuse, keeping our streets cleaner and our public spaces more inviting for everyone,” said Chris MacLeod, Chair of Downtown Windsor BIA Board of Directors.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message