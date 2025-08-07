City Introduces New One-Way Trash Cans Downtown

The City of Windsor has introduced new tmetroSTOR RCF-Series trash cans in downtown Windsor.

The metroSTOR RCF-Series enclosures are sleek, street-level stations engineered for high-traffic urban environments. Their secure, one-way deposit system ensures that once waste is placed inside, it stays contained — helping to manage litter and maintain a cleaner streetscape.

Installation will begin in August in downtown Windsor, with the pilot focused within the downtown core to help combat litter and debris, and as part of the STC initiative.

“We’re excited for the deployment of these secure metroSTOR bins throughout our downtown. With their secure-access design, they help prevent tampering and misuse, keeping our streets cleaner and our public spaces more inviting for everyone,” said Chris MacLeod, Chair of Downtown Windsor BIA Board of Directors.