Charges Laid After Driver Tries To Switch Seats During Traffic Stop

OPP have charged a Windsor man after they say he tried to switch seats during a traffic stop.

Police say that just beofre 9:00am on August 3rd, 2025, a member of the Essex County OPP Traffic Unit was on patrol on Highway 3 in the Town of Tecumseh.

The officer observed a vehicle travelling 118 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

A traffic stop was conducted; the driver was attempting to changes places with the passenger. The driver was arrested.

The 28-year-old has been charged with operation while prohibited under the criminal code (two counts), failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court, speeding 1 – 49 km/h over posted limit and driving while under suspension.

The accused has been released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on September 30th, 2025.

The vehicle has also been impounded for 45 days.