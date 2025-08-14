Celebrate Country Life In Downtown Amherstburg At Farm Fest

Amherstburg’s Farm Fest takes place this weekend bringing the sights and sounds of farm life to the downtown streets of Amherstburg.

Families and visitors can enjoy agricultural displays, animals, live music, and a Peach and Cherry Pie Contest. With Clydesdale horses, pedal tractors, interactive exhibits, local vendors and more, this weekend offers a rural escape in an urban setting.

Dates are:

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message