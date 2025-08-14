Celebrate Country Life In Downtown Amherstburg At Farm Fest
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday August 14th, 2025, 2:39pm
Amherstburg’s Farm Fest takes place this weekend bringing the sights and sounds of farm life to the downtown streets of Amherstburg.
Families and visitors can enjoy agricultural displays, animals, live music, and a Peach and Cherry Pie Contest. With Clydesdale horses, pedal tractors, interactive exhibits, local vendors and more, this weekend offers a rural escape in an urban setting.
Dates are:
- Friday, August 15th from 5:00pm to 9:00pm
- Saturday, August 16th from 12:00pm to 8:00pm
- Sunday, August 17th from 12:00pm to 6:00pm
