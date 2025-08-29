Catch The LaSalle Night Market On Sunday

This long summer weekend, visit the LaSalle Night Market at the Lasalle Civic Centre on Sunday, August 31st, between 4:00pm and 8:00pm.

Wander around and explore over 80 vendor booths featuring artisan pieces, handcrafted merchandise, delicious foods, and farm-to-table fresh produce.

Enjoy live music throughout the event, with Matt Lalonde performing near Cenotaph Park and Petals of Gold performing outside of the Civic Centre Library. Performances take place at 4:00pm, 5:00pm, and 7:00pm At 6:00pm, bring your yoga mat to Cenotaph Park lawn to relax, recharge, and experience the magic of a sound bath with The Yoga Effect.