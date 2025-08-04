Cat Spay and Neuter Voucher Program Open In LaSalle

Phase 2 of the Cat Spay and Neuter Vouchers is now available in LaSalle. The second phase will run until the end of 2025.

Vouchers valued at $50.00 are applied toward the cost of spaying or neutering. The Town of LaSalle will provide vouchers to qualifying caregivers of feral cats and to qualifying low-income families for owned cats. Vouchers will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, visit the town’s website’s Spay and Neuter Voucher Program page.