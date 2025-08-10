Caldwell First Nation Holds First Pow Wow

Caldwell First Nation hosted the first-ever Competition Pow Wow on their reserve lands on Saturday, August 9th, and Sunday, August 10th.

The two-day cultural celebration marked a historic milestone for the Nation as the first Pow Wow officially held following the land’s reserve designation on November 10th, 2020.

“This Pow Wow is not just a celebration of our culture, it’s a celebration of our reclamation, unity, resurgence, and resilience,” said Chief Nikki van Oirschot. “In 2016, we hosted a Pow Wow here, but the land wasn’t yet officially a reserve. Today, we drum, dance, and sing on our own designated reserve land, where our community members are visiting, living and raising families, enjoying retirement, and working. It means a great deal to our community. This is the first of many competition Pow Wows which we will hold annually, for generations to come.”

Hundreds of visitors from across the lands of Windsor, Essex and Chatham-Kent and beyond witnessed the powerful expression of sovereignty, identity, and unity, which brought together dancers and drummers from across Turtle Island to compete and celebrate in the spirit of Anishinaabe traditions including: drumming, competitive singing and dancing, Indigenous arts and crafts, and a wide variety of food vendors.