Caesars Windsor Offering Public Drop-Off For E-Waste Collection



Caesars Windsor, in partnership with Habitat for Humanity, is offering free E-Waste Collection public drop-off site.

The public is invited to drop off their unwanted electronics, big or small, in the gated parking lot located at 250 Windsor Ave., across from The Colosseum, from 8:00am to 4:00pm on Tuesday, August 12th, and Wednesday, August 1th3. Vehicles can drive through, entering through the Chatham Street gate, just west of McDougall Avenue. Walk-ups are also welcome.

Large bins will accommodate any size electronic device, including amplifiers, cameras, cell phones, computers, monitors, speakers, scanners, printers, tuners, and televisions. Unwanted electronics shouldn’t end up in landfills. Most of the parts – steel, glass, copper, aluminum, plastic, and precious metals – can be recovered and made into new products.