Caesars Windsor Achieves Independent Responsible Gambling Accreditation

Caesars Windsor has achieved the gold standard of responsible gambling accreditation, RG Check, a rigorous program created by the Responsible Gambling Council (RGC). Caesars Windsor was the first gaming facility in the world to earn the RG Check in 2012.

“We have a long-standing and continuing commitment to responsible gambling. Maintaining this accreditation demonstrates our commitment to ensuring resources are available for guests, mandatory training for our staff, and utilizing the PlaySmart Centre on property. It is something we take great pride in,” said Kevin Laforet, President, Caesars Windsor.

RG Check was developed to offer gaming companies the opportunity to gain an independent assessment of the quality of their responsible gaming program. Over the past year, the content, quality and breadth of Caesars Windsor’s responsible gambling program was measured against RGC’s Responsible Gambling Index with eight core responsible gambling standards that include: corporate policies, self-exclusion, advertising and promotion, informed decision making, assisting guests who may have problems with gambling, access to money, venue and game features, and employee training. There are also 47 criteria and hundreds of metrics to measure the scope and effectiveness of the facility’s RG program.

RG Check staff collected information, reviewed policies, undertook employee and guest surveys, and made on-site visits. Once the review was completed, a report was created and submitted to an independent accreditation panel for review prior to the final determination of whether or not to approve accreditation.

Every three years, properties must be reaccredited to maintain their status. The program is designed to meet or exceed all existing responsible gambling regulatory requirements and provide a roadmap for implementing broadly stated industry RG codes of practice.