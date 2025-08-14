Brock Street Converted To One-Way From Sandwich To Peter

The City of Windsor has made some changes to one street in Sandwich Towne.

To increase the number of on-street parking spaces in the Sandwich Town area, Brock Street has been permanently converted to a one-way street between Sandwich Street and Peter Street.

Traffic will flow eastbound from Sandwich Street toward Peter Street, and no westbound traffic will be allowed from Peter Street toward Sandwich Street.