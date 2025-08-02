Break And Enter Suspect Faces 20 New Charges, Total Now At 64



A suspect is facing 20 new criminal charges in connection with two recent commercial break-ins – just two weeks after being charged with 44 other offences involving stolen vehicles, fraud, and stolen IDs.

Police say that on June 30th, 2025, officers responded to a report of a break-in at a commercial property in the 200 block of Sprucewood Avenue. A masked man arrived in a stolen vehicle, jumped a fence, and unlawfully entered the property. He stole several items from a vehicle before fleeing from the area in the stolen car.

A week later, on July 7th, the same suspect forced entry into a business in the 4500 block of Walker Road. He stole several boxes containing confidential client information before fleeing in the same stolen vehicle.

Following an investigation by the Windsor Police Target Base Unit, Brendon Manley Moncrieff, 31, was identified as the suspect in both cases. He was arrested on July 31st and charged with:

Break-and-enter at a place other than a dwelling (x2)

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 (x2)

Wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence (x2)

Operation of a conveyance while prohibited (x6)

Failure to comply with a release order (x4)

Breach of probation (x4)

Moncrieff, who was in custody at the time of the arrest, had already been charged last month with 44 other offences after investigators recovered three stolen vehicles, a fraudulently rented trailer, and multiple pieces of stolen personal identification.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.