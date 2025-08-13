Windsor-Essex

Blood Donors With O-Negative Type Blood Needed On August 20th

Wednesday August 13th, 2025, 1:36pm

Local News
0
0

Canadian Blood Services is calling on all donors with O-negative type blood to donate at a special blood donation event on Wednesday August 20th at the Ciociaro Club of Windsor  from 2:00pm to 7:00pm.

O-negative blood is vital in emergency care, because it is compatible with all blood types, and can be given to any patient. When seconds count, and there is no time to check blood types, hospital patients receive O-negative blood.

If you know that your blood is O-negative, Canadian Blood Services is asking you to call 1-888-2-DONATE (1-888-236-6283) to book an appointment to donate on August 20. It’s likely that someone in your family also has O-negative blood, so you can double your impact by inviting them to join you.

