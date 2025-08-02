Best Western Plus Strike Over
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday August 1st, 2025, 9:02pm
The two-month-long strike at the Best Western has ended after workers voted 93% in favour of the new contract.
The newly ratified agreement includes annual wage increases for each year of the contract, along with a special pay adjustment of 37 cents for the lowest-paid positions prior to these increases.
Other highlights include an increased signing bonus to $1,500, all employees will receive one additional Paid Personal Holiday (PPH), which can also be used as sick days, numerous improvements to healthcare benefits, including enhanced dental, vision, and extended healthcare coverage, and complimentary and free parking for all employees, which is expected to save each employee approximately $500 annually.
