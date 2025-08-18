Belle River Resident Wins $5 Million Top Prize With Instant Mega

David MacDonald of Belle River won a $5 million top prize with Instant Mega (Game #2059).

MacDonald , who works in the skilled trades, has been a loyal lottery player with OLG since he was 19 years old.

“I went to the store and picked out this ticket from the display,” he said, during his visit to the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to claim his windfall. “I played it while I was still at the store. When I realized I’d won, I felt a little overwhelmed and started shaking. I was in disbelief and had to scan my ticket twice, just to be sure it was real!”

The store clerk gave MacDonald some water and offered him a seat. “In that moment, my legs felt like jelly!” he said. “I was completely shocked, and my heart was racing. I just kept thinking to myself, ‘This can’t be true!’”

MacDonald headed home to share the astonishing news with his wife. “I showed her the slip from the store, and she was just as shocked as I was,” he said . “She was so happy and asked, ‘Does this mean I can retire now?’”

“I will share this win with my wife to give her an early retirement,” he said. “I also plan to take care of my mom and help out my kids. This win means I can give my children a hand up to build their lives, and that means so much to me.”

While putting others first comes naturally to him, MacDonald is also excited to explore some dreams of his own. “I plan to take a bit of a step back from work to spend more time with myself and my family. I’ll take this opportunity to enjoy a bucket list trip I’ve always wanted to take — a tour of England, Scotland, and Ireland!”

The winning ticket was purchased at M & R Country Store on County Road 42 in Windsor.