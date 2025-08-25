Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Site Servicing Underway In East Windsor For Possible New Windsor Costco

Monday August 25th, 2025, 11:20am

Business
0
0

Work is well underway on site servicing for new commercial developments in East Windsor.

The development plans include access from both Tecumseh Road East and Catherine Street. New roadway connections will be created by the City of Windsor, including two proposed extensions and one future road extension.

Although nothing has been publicly confirmed, a functional servicing report showing a planned 158,000-square-foot Costco store with 924 parking spots, a tire centre, a seasonal garden centre, and a gas bar is included in a development application report on the City of Windsor’s website dated August 9th, 2024

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message