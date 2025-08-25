Site Servicing Underway In East Windsor For Possible New Windsor Costco

Work is well underway on site servicing for new commercial developments in East Windsor.

The development plans include access from both Tecumseh Road East and Catherine Street. New roadway connections will be created by the City of Windsor, including two proposed extensions and one future road extension.

Although nothing has been publicly confirmed, a functional servicing report showing a planned 158,000-square-foot Costco store with 924 parking spots, a tire centre, a seasonal garden centre, and a gas bar is included in a development application report on the City of Windsor’s website dated August 9th, 2024