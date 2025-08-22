Arrest Warrant Issued In Hate-Motivated Graffiti Investigation

Windsor Police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in connection with a hate-motivated graffiti investigation.

Police say that on August 10th, 2025, multiple electrical boxes and garbage cans had been defaced with derogatory language targeting both racial and 2SLGBTQ+ communities along Ottawa Street.

Through investigation, the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit identified Steven Pargelen, 38, as the individual responsible. He is wanted on charges of public incitement of hatred (x2) and mischief under $5,000.

Pargelen is described as a white male, 6’3” tall, with a heavy build, long brown hair, and a full beard.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.