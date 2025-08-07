Amherstburg New Fire Hall Update

Construction on the new fire hall in Amherstburg is about to get back into full swing.

Final work to complete the main foundations and footings is scheduled to be completed this week, with the structural steel scheduled to begin arriving on-site on September 15th.

Once the structural steel is on-site and erection begins, noticeable progress will quickly follow as the building begins to take shape.

A coordination meeting is scheduled for today between the Fire Chief, project architects, and the Town’s representative to finalize interior design and layout details. This planning ensures all interior work can proceed smoothly once the building is enclosed.

Full completion of the South Station is expected by the end of March 2026.