Amherstburg Man Arrested In North Bay After Fleeing Police And Ramming Police Vehicles

A wanted man from Amherstburg has been arrested and charged following a joint operation involving the Windsor Police Service, North Bay Police Service, and several OPP units.

According to North Bay Police, on July 29th, 2025, at approximately 7:15pm, they were contacted by the Windsor Police in connection with an active investigation. The accused also had an outstanding warrant from a previous North Bay incident for flight from a peace officer and trafficking in a schedule I substance – cocaine.

The North Bay Police Street Crime Unit located the accused in North Bay. When officers attempted to stop and contain his vehicle using two police cruisers, the accused rammed the vehicles and fled the scene.

Assistance was requested from the OPP Burk’s Falls Detachment, Emergency Response Team, and Canine Unit. Parry Sound OPP located and arrested the accused without further incident and then transported him back to North Bay, where he was formally charged.

The 28-year-old male of Amherstburg is charged with trafficking in a schedule I substance – cocaine, flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a conveyance, and failure to comply with a probation order.

The accused was held in custody and appeared for a Show Cause bail hearing.