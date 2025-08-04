Amherstburg Construction Alert: County Road 11 Closure
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday August 4th, 2025, 8:19am
A new road closure is about to get underway in Amherstburg this week.
County Road 11 will be closed between County Road 10 and County Road 12 beginning August 5th for bridge rehabilitation work.
The work is expected to last 15 weeks.
