Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Amherstburg Construction Alert: County Road 11 Closure

Monday August 4th, 2025, 8:19am

Amherstburg
0
0

SONY DSC

A new road closure is about to get underway in Amherstburg this week.

County Road 11 will be closed between County Road 10 and County Road 12 beginning August 5th for bridge rehabilitation work.

The work is expected to last 15 weeks.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message