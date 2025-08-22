Windsor-Essex

Almost 200 Tickets Issued During Three-Day Windsor Police Traffic Blitz

Friday August 22nd, 2025, 9:12am

Crime & Police News
Many tickets were issued during targeted patrols by Windsor police across the city this week.

Police say that over a three-day period, officers issued a total of 176 tickets for a range of driving offences, including 77 violations in a single day.

During the patrols, officers stopped four motorists for stunt driving:

  • A 19-year-old male driving 119 km/hr in a posted 50 km/hr zone
  • A 31-year-old male driving 151 km/hr in a posted 100 km/hr zone
  • A 39-year-old female driving 110 km/hr in a posted 60km/hr zone
  • A 49-year-old male driving 108 km/hr in a posed 60km/hr zone

In each instance, the driver’s licence was suspended for 30 days and the vehicle impounded for 14 days.

Police say that a particularly concerning incident occurred just before 9:00pm on Wednesday on Tecumseh Road East near Pillette Avenue.  An officer observed several motorcycles performing stunts in the roadway and driving without regard for public safety. A 19-year-old man was subsequently arrested and charged with dangerous driving, stunt driving, operating a vehicle without insurance, and operating an unsafe vehicle.

