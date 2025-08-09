Alleged Shooting Suspect Arrested

A subject wanted for a shots-fired incident that occurred in South Windsor on December 9th, 2024, has been arrested.

Shortly before midnight that night, an older model, light-coloured minivan approached a group of individuals, including the victim. Multiple shots were fired from the passenger-side window, striking the victim in the lower leg.

Following an investigation, one of the suspects involved has been identified as Jashanpreet Singh.

The Peel Regional Police arrested Singh on August 8th, 2025.

He has been returned to Windsor to face charges of attempted murder, discharging a firearm with the intent to endanger life, occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm, and uttering death threats.