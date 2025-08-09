Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Alleged Shooting Suspect Arrested

Saturday August 9th, 2025, 12:40pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

A subject wanted for a shots-fired incident that occurred in South Windsor on December 9th, 2024, has been arrested.

Shortly before midnight that night, an older model, light-coloured minivan approached a group of individuals, including the victim. Multiple shots were fired from the passenger-side window, striking the victim in the lower leg.

Following an investigation, one of the suspects involved has been identified as Jashanpreet Singh.

The Peel Regional Police arrested Singh on August 8th, 2025.

He has been returned to Windsor to face charges of attempted murder, discharging a firearm with the intent to endanger life, occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm, and uttering death threats.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message